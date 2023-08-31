Thursday, August 31, 2023
Process underway to declare Moonis as PO, court told

FIA ordered to present challan against Parvez Elahi as soon as possible

Our Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023
Suspicious transactions.

LAHORE   -  A special court Wednesday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present challan in a case of suspicious transactions against former chief minister Parvez Elahi, his son, Moonis Elahi, and others, as soon as possible. A duty judge conducted the hearing of the case, wherein the FIA presented a report in connection with challan. The FIA prosecutor apprised the court that the process was underway to declare Moonis Elahi as proclaimed offender. He submitted that after the completion of the process, the final challan would be submitted in the court. He pleaded with the court to grant some time for the purpose. At this, the court adjourned further proceedings till September 15 and directed the FIA to submit the challan as soon as possible. The court had ordered action against the relevant officers over failure to present the challan despite its orders in the previous hearing. The FIA had registered a case on charges of suspicious transactions worth millions of rupees against Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi and others.

Our Staff Reporter

