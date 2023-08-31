PTI chief gets permission to talk to his sons on telephone

The Official Secrets Act Court has allowed PTI chairman to talk to his sons on telephone.

According to details, the PTI chief had filed a request seeking permission to talk to his sons Qasim and Sulaiman on telephone.

The former prime minister, in his petition filed through his lawyers Umair Niazi and Shiraz Ahmed, said he wanted to talk to his sons Qasim and Sulaiman on telephone or WhatsApp.

Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain accepted the request of PTI chairman and allowed him to talk to his sons on phone.

The judge directed the superintendent of Attock Jail to make necessary arrangements for the father to talk to his sons over the phone.