Thursday, August 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI chief gets permission to talk to his sons on telephone

PTI chief gets permission to talk to his sons on telephone
Web Desk
3:04 PM | August 31, 2023
National

The Official Secrets Act Court has allowed PTI chairman to talk to his sons on telephone.

According to details, the PTI chief had filed a request seeking permission to talk to his sons Qasim and Sulaiman on telephone.

The former prime minister, in his petition filed through his lawyers Umair Niazi and Shiraz Ahmed, said he wanted to talk to his sons Qasim and Sulaiman on telephone or WhatsApp.

Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain accepted the request of PTI chairman and allowed him to talk to his sons on phone.

The judge directed the superintendent of Attock Jail to make necessary arrangements for the father to talk to his sons over the phone.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1693460416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023