Thursday, August 31, 2023
PTI’s Zain Qureshi ‘barred’ from flying to Dubai

2:45 PM | August 31, 2023
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday ‘barred’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi, son of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, from flying to Dubai.

Zain Qureshi reached Lahore International Airport to fly to Dubai via a flight from an international airline, but he was not allowed to board the flight by the FIA Immigration officials.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s son was stopped by FIA as his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Zain Qureshi is the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is currently facing a case of cipher leak under the Official Secrets Act.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) swung into action to stop over 200 suspected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers from leaving the country.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) tightened the noose around the PTI leaders and workers who were allegedly involved in May 9 riots.

Sources told ARY News that FIA provide a list of more than 200 PTI leaders and workers to the exit points of the country including airports to stop them from leaving the country.

