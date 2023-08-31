Punjab CS inspects DHQ Hospital, cotton crop in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited Khanew­al and inspected DHQ Hos­pital, ongoing development projects in the city, cotton crop in a nearby village and autism centre.

The chief secretary re­viewed the medical facilities at DHQ Hospital and inquired the patients about the behav­iour of doctors, availability of medicines and other medical facilities. He also checked the quality of roads completed under the Punjab Cities Pro­gramme.

The CS said that instruc­tions have been issued for the improvement of infra­structure in remote cities and “Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay” programme has been started for cleanliness facilities in rural areas. He warned that there would be a zero toler­ance policy in case of negli­gence in service delivery at hospitals. He also issued in­structions regarding ensur­ing the availability of essen­tial medicines in hospitals.

The chief secretary said that the crackdown should be continued against the profiteers to provide relief to people. He also appreci­ated the performance of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu and his team for taking various public welfare initiatives.

The officials of the Ag­riculture Department told the chief secretary that cotton crop has been cul­tivated on 357,000 acres in Khanewal district and so far 115,000 bales have been received. They said that from early sowing an average cotton yield of 30 to 35 maunds per acre has been obtained so far. DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu gave a detailed briefing to the chief secretary about public service delivery and public welfare measures.