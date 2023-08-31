RISJA (R) elects new office-bearers for next term

ISLAMABAD - Senior journalist Afzal Javed was elected President of Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA-registered) while Nasir Abbas Naqvi and Sohail Raja were elected General Secretary and Finance Secretary respectively for the next term during electoral meeting held the other day.
All office-bearers were elected unopposed to their respective offices. The electoral general council meeting of RISJA was held here at Islamabad Tennis Complex, under the supervision of Chairman Election Committee Faheem Anwar Khan. The council paid rich tributes to Abdul Mohi Shah and passed a unanimous resolution appreciating his services for welfare of the association members and conducting award ceremonies for members, who were part of the association during January 2022 elections.
The house also approved a membership list and procedure to attain RISJA membership in future. The other elected office-bearers include Arslan Shirazi SVP, Gabrial De Souza and Hafiz Ubaid ur Rehman VPs, Nasir Abbas Naqvi Secretary, Khurram Shahzad and Asim Nawaz Abbasi Joint Secretaries and Sohail Raja as Treasurer of new body. During the meeting, the RISJA (R) executive body also formed headed by senior sports journalist Faheem Anwar Khan and Shahryar Khan, Shahzad Ali, Zeeshan Qayyum, Rehan Shaikh and Qaisar Shahzad as its members.
Former National Press Club President Shahryar Khan and others appreciated the services and efforts of Abdul Mohi Shah for conducting the RISJA award ceremony. Abdul Mohi Shah also expressed the hope that the new body will play a key role for the welfare of the association. He also donated his individual award gift back to RISJA funds.
New President Afzal Javed and Secretary Nasir Naqvi thanked all the members for showing full confidence, saying the association will hold regular activities while RISJA will continue to play its positive role for the development and promotion of sports and welfare of sports journalists. The new body also presented a shield to Abdul Mohi Shah for his services, contribution and efforts to ensure RISJA awards.