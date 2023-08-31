RISJA (R) elects new office-bearers for next term

ISLAMABAD - Senior journalist Afzal Ja­ved was elected President of Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RIS­JA-registered) while Nasir Abbas Naqvi and Sohail Raja were elected General Secre­tary and Finance Secretary respectively for the next term during electoral meeting held the other day.

All office-bearers were elected un­opposed to their respective offices. The electoral general council meeting of RISJA was held here at Islamabad Tennis Complex, under the supervi­sion of Chairman Election Committee Faheem Anwar Khan. The council paid rich tributes to Abdul Mohi Shah and passed a unanimous resolution appre­ciating his services for welfare of the association members and conducting award ceremonies for members, who were part of the association during January 2022 elections.

The house also approved a mem­bership list and procedure to attain RISJA membership in future. The other elected office-bearers include Arslan Shirazi SVP, Gabrial De Souza and Hafiz Ubaid ur Rehman VPs, Nasir Ab­bas Naqvi Secretary, Khurram Shahzad and Asim Nawaz Abbasi Joint Secretar­ies and Sohail Raja as Treasurer of new body. During the meeting, the RISJA (R) executive body also formed headed by senior sports journalist Faheem An­war Khan and Shahryar Khan, Shahzad Ali, Zeeshan Qayyum, Rehan Shaikh and Qaisar Shahzad as its members.

Former National Press Club Presi­dent Shahryar Khan and others ap­preciated the services and efforts of Abdul Mohi Shah for conducting the RISJA award ceremony. Abdul Mohi Shah also expressed the hope that the new body will play a key role for the welfare of the association. He also do­nated his individual award gift back to RISJA funds.

New President Afzal Javed and Secre­tary Nasir Naqvi thanked all the mem­bers for showing full confidence, saying the association will hold regular activi­ties while RISJA will continue to play its positive role for the development and promotion of sports and welfare of sports journalists. The new body also presented a shield to Abdul Mohi Shah for his services, contribution and ef­forts to ensure RISJA awards.