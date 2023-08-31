Thursday, August 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Saudi crown prince defers visit to Pakistan

Saudi crown prince defers visit to Pakistan
MATEEN HAIDER
August 31, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mu­hammad bin Salman has postponed his upcom­ing visit to Pakistan due to unknown reasons. 

Earlier, the diplomat­ic sources had said that the Saudi Crown Prince was planning a visit to Pakistan on 10th of September ahead of his visit to India to attend the G-20 summit.

Now the Saudi Crown Prince has also can­celled his visit to India and will not be attend­ing the G-20 summit. 

However, after con­sultations between Saudi and Pakistani governments the vis­it to Pakistan has been now postponed. 

Pakistan has keenly awaited the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince.

Foreign Office Spokesper­son Mumtaz Zahra Ba­loch, in a brief statement confirmed that the vis­it was being rescheduled and new dates will be mu­tually finalised by the two sides. The Saudi Crown Prince last visited Pakistan in February 2019 and was hosted by the then prime minister Imran Khan.

Literacy department to observe literacy week from today

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1693370258.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023