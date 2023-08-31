Saudi crown prince defers visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mu­hammad bin Salman has postponed his upcom­ing visit to Pakistan due to unknown reasons.

Earlier, the diplomat­ic sources had said that the Saudi Crown Prince was planning a visit to Pakistan on 10th of September ahead of his visit to India to attend the G-20 summit.

Now the Saudi Crown Prince has also can­celled his visit to India and will not be attend­ing the G-20 summit.

However, after con­sultations between Saudi and Pakistani governments the vis­it to Pakistan has been now postponed.

Pakistan has keenly awaited the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince.

Foreign Office Spokesper­son Mumtaz Zahra Ba­loch, in a brief statement confirmed that the vis­it was being rescheduled and new dates will be mu­tually finalised by the two sides. The Saudi Crown Prince last visited Pakistan in February 2019 and was hosted by the then prime minister Imran Khan.