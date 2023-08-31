Saudi crown prince defers visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has postponed his upcoming visit to Pakistan due to unknown reasons.
Earlier, the diplomatic sources had said that the Saudi Crown Prince was planning a visit to Pakistan on 10th of September ahead of his visit to India to attend the G-20 summit.
Now the Saudi Crown Prince has also cancelled his visit to India and will not be attending the G-20 summit.
However, after consultations between Saudi and Pakistani governments the visit to Pakistan has been now postponed.
Pakistan has keenly awaited the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a brief statement confirmed that the visit was being rescheduled and new dates will be mutually finalised by the two sides. The Saudi Crown Prince last visited Pakistan in February 2019 and was hosted by the then prime minister Imran Khan.