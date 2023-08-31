Thursday, August 31, 2023
Shamshad’s remarks in MPs body misinterpreted: Solangi

Agencies
August 31, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Wednesday said the statement made by Caretaker Minister for Finance Shamshad Akhtar in the standing committee was misinterpreted by some section of the media forcing her to issue clarification. The minister while sharing her video message in this regard wrote on his handle on the X (formerly known as Twitter), “The statement by Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Finance Minister of Pakistan. According to her a light vein comment was blown out of proportion forcing her to clarify.” In her message, the finance minister said her statement was misinterpreted. She said it was an honour for her to serve the country in difficult circumstances.

Agencies

