Shell Pakistan's fuelling safety initiative: remarkable initiative for bikers, rickshaw drivers

Shell Pakistan Limited (Shell) launched an initiative to promote fuelling safety among bikers and rickshaw drivers. The initiative, called "Ehtiyaat Bunay Hifazat" (precaution means preservation), aimed to raise awareness of the risks of staying seated on a motorcycle or rickshaw while refuelling at a petrol station.

In Pakistan, there have been a number of fuelling accidents in recent years, many of which have resulted in serious injuries or death. These accidents are often caused by static electricity, petrol overflow, or spark plugs.

This initiative was designed to educate bikers and rickshaw drivers about the risks of staying seated while refuelling. The campaign included a series of public service announcements, a jolting TV commercial, roadshows by safety convoys, as well as educational materials that were distributed at Shell service stations and other public places like shopping centres, universities, and dhaabas across Pakistan.

Shell is committed to promoting safety in the workplace and in the community. Thousands of Shell staff at fuel stations have been at the forefront of conveying the message of safety to the public. The campaign has been praised by safety experts, celebrities, and the public. Many people have taken to social media to express their support and thanked Shell Pakistan for taking the initiative to promote safety.

The campaign is a valuable reminder of the importance of safety when refuelling. By getting off their vehicles before refuelling, bikers and rickshaw drivers can help to prevent accidents and save their lives.

If you see someone who is staying seated while refuelling, please remind them of the risks and encourage them to get off their vehicle. Together, we can help to make Pakistan a safer place.

