Six animals die after consuming toxic fodder

SARGODHA - Six buffaloes worth Rs2 mil­lion were killed after con­suming toxic fodder here at Chak No 13 NB in Saddar Bhalwal police limits.

The police said that some unidentified outlaws put poi­sonous item in the fodder, re­sulting in cattle killings. The police have launched investi­gation into the matter.

SIX FARMERS BOOKED OVER WATER THEFT

An irrigation task-force team caught six farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams conduct­ed raids in various areas of the districts including Chak No 147 NB, Hujjan and adja­cent villages and caught Fa­rooq, Ghulam Muhammad, Sheraz, Muhammad Iqbal, Javed and Ansar and others who were stealing water from canals. On the report of the irrigation team, po­lice registered cases against the water pilferers.

POLICE STRIVING TO CONTROL DUMPER ACCIDENTS: DPO

Sargodha District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Muham­mad Faisal Kamran said on Wednesday that various measures had been taken to decrease the number of dumper-related accidents in Sargodha region.

Talking to media here, he said dumpers had been causing serious losses of human lives and properties for long time. He said that he had paid special atten­tion to the issue after taking over charge as the DPO and ordered stern action against the laws violators.

Faisal Kamran said that 13 people so far were hit to death by dumpers dur­ing the ongoing year 2023. The number of deaths was reduced due to solid and practical steps, taken by the administration.

Traffic Education Incharge, Muhammad Sajid Mehmood told media that a survey re­vealed that dumper-trucks were being altered, modified without adopting prescribed procedures and proper ma­chinery.

The police said a large number of trucks were ply­ing the roads without fit­ness certificates. The truck owners receive certificates by presenting simple truck for inspection and later on modifications were carried out on them.