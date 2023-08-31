Six animals die after consuming toxic fodder

SARGODHA - Six buffaloes worth Rs2 million were killed after consuming toxic fodder here at Chak No 13 NB in Saddar Bhalwal police limits.
The police said that some unidentified outlaws put poisonous item in the fodder, resulting in cattle killings. The police have launched investigation into the matter.
SIX FARMERS BOOKED OVER WATER THEFT
An irrigation task-force team caught six farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, the teams conducted raids in various areas of the districts including Chak No 147 NB, Hujjan and adjacent villages and caught Farooq, Ghulam Muhammad, Sheraz, Muhammad Iqbal, Javed and Ansar and others who were stealing water from canals. On the report of the irrigation team, police registered cases against the water pilferers.
POLICE STRIVING TO CONTROL DUMPER ACCIDENTS: DPO
Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran said on Wednesday that various measures had been taken to decrease the number of dumper-related accidents in Sargodha region.
Talking to media here, he said dumpers had been causing serious losses of human lives and properties for long time. He said that he had paid special attention to the issue after taking over charge as the DPO and ordered stern action against the laws violators.
Faisal Kamran said that 13 people so far were hit to death by dumpers during the ongoing year 2023. The number of deaths was reduced due to solid and practical steps, taken by the administration.
Traffic Education Incharge, Muhammad Sajid Mehmood told media that a survey revealed that dumper-trucks were being altered, modified without adopting prescribed procedures and proper machinery.
The police said a large number of trucks were plying the roads without fitness certificates. The truck owners receive certificates by presenting simple truck for inspection and later on modifications were carried out on them.