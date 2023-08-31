Thursday, August 31, 2023
Six members of Balochistan cabinet take oath

APP
August 31, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta

QUETTA   -   Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday administered the oath to six members of the appointed caretaker cabinet in second phase for setting up of the provincial cabinet. The oath ceremony was attended by Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Chief Secretary Balochistan Qadir Shakeel, senior officials, and political leaders. The Caretaker Cabinet six members of Balochistan including Dr, Amir Muhammad Khan Jogaizai, Amanullah Kanrani, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Sheik Mehmoodul-Hassan, Sardar Ijaz Khan and Asifur Rehman. However, the caretaker cabinet of five members of Balochistan including Capt Zubair Jamali (retd), Prince Ahmed Ali, Amjad Rasheed, Abdul Qadir Baloch and Jan Achakzai took oath a few days ago at the Governor House.

APP

