Six-year-old Peshawar girl found murdered in fields

PESHAWAR - The body of a six-year-old girl was recovered with sever torture marks from the Shah Alam area in the vicinity of Khazana police station here on Wednesday. Police identified the victim as the daughter of local resident Fazal Sher. Police said the girl went missing from her house in Khazana under mysterious circumstances and a report of her missing was registered at Khazana police station. Police further informed that the girl was murdered and later her body was dumped in the fields of Shah Alam locality.

Soon after receiving information, police team reached the site and collected evidence for investigation. The girl’s body was later shifted to hospital for post-mortem. A murder case on the complaint of the uncle of the girl was registered against unknown persons, police said adding that a team under the supervision of SP Rural was constituted which started investigation into this deplorable incident.