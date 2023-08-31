Street pollution warrants swift action

I write to express my deep concern regarding the escalating problem of street garbage in Karachi. The once vibrant and bustling streets of our city are now marred by heaps of waste, posing serious health, environmental, and aesthetic challenges for residents.
The accumulation of garbage on the streets not only tarnishes the city’s appearance but also poses significant health risks. The presence of waste attracts insects and rodents, which can serve as carriers of diseases. Moreover, the pungent odours emitted by the garbage adversely affect air quality and breathing conditions.
The issue of throwing garbage on the streets extends beyond aesthetics and health concerns; it also has dire environmental consequences. During rainfall, the accumulated garbage obstructs drainage systems, contributing to flooding. Additionally, the plastics and other debris from the waste find their way into the ocean, causing harm to marine life.
To address this burgeoning issue, several measures need to be implemented. First and foremost, a more frequent and efficient garbage collection system should be established, accompanied by the creation of appropriate disposal sites. Second, comprehensive public education campaigns are essential to ensuring that citizens dispose of their garbage responsibly. Collaborative efforts involving schools and community groups can play a pivotal role in promoting awareness. Lastly, leveraging innovative ideas and technology can enhance garbage management and disposal practices.
Delaying action on this matter will only exacerbate the situation. The vitality of our city’s future hinges on our collective determination to confront and conquer this pressing issue.
ALISHBA MUJEEB,
Karachi.