Street pollution warrants swift action

I write to express my deep con­cern regarding the escalating problem of street garbage in Kara­chi. The once vibrant and bustling streets of our city are now marred by heaps of waste, posing serious health, environmental, and aes­thetic challenges for residents.

The accumulation of garbage on the streets not only tarnishes the city’s appearance but also poses significant health risks. The pres­ence of waste attracts insects and rodents, which can serve as carri­ers of diseases. Moreover, the pun­gent odours emitted by the gar­bage adversely affect air quality and breathing conditions.

The issue of throwing garbage on the streets extends beyond aesthetics and health concerns; it also has dire environmental con­sequences. During rainfall, the accumulated garbage obstructs drainage systems, contributing to flooding. Additionally, the plastics and other debris from the waste find their way into the ocean, caus­ing harm to marine life.

To address this burgeoning is­sue, several measures need to be implemented. First and foremost, a more frequent and efficient gar­bage collection system should be established, accompanied by the creation of appropriate disposal sites. Second, comprehensive pub­lic education campaigns are es­sential to ensuring that citizens dispose of their garbage responsi­bly. Collaborative efforts involving schools and community groups can play a pivotal role in promot­ing awareness. Lastly, leveraging innovative ideas and technology can enhance garbage management and disposal practices.

Delaying action on this matter will only exacerbate the situation. The vitality of our city’s future hinges on our collective determi­nation to confront and conquer this pressing issue.

ALISHBA MUJEEB,

Karachi.