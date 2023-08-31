Thursday, August 31, 2023
Sukkur traders announce shutter-down strike on Sep 2

Agencies
August 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-The business community of Sukkur on Wednesday announced to observe a shutter-down strike on September 2 against the inflated electricity bills and rising inflation. According to a release issued here, President Sukkur Small Traders, Haji Javed Memon said that markets across Sukkur would remain closed on Saturday in protest against inflated electricity bills and rising inflation.
Other trade unions also backed the decision, saying that all markets of Karachi would observe a shutter down strike on September 2. Moreover, protest demonstrations were held in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts. Masses carrying banners and placards along with their women were criticized for making their lives miserable. The enraged people also set their electricity bills on fire.

Agencies

