Sunridge Foods winning trust through transparency; opens doors to media

KARACHI-Sunridge Foods Limited (SFL), a subsidiary of Unity Foods Limited (UFL) opened its doors to the media to win trust through transparency for an exclusive visit to their Sunridge Flour processing factory in Port Qasim. Approximately 40 media professionals from various print, electronic, and digital outlets accepted this invitation, showcasing SFL’s strong commitment to transparency, quality, and innovation.

Sunridge Foods remains committed to providing safe & fortified nutrition to Pakistan through its products. The purpose of this visit was to maintain complete transparency of farm to fork journey and to familiarize the media with the entire process of food quality and safety deployed by Sunridge Foods. This media visit provided a firsthand experience of the cutting-edge technology, fortification, and uncompromising safety protocols that underpin the production of Sunridge products. With the global spotlight on the importance of food safety and quality, SFL aims to convey a positive and informative message to its consumers and key stakeholders, showcasing how their transparent approach is leading them to success.

On this occasion, Farrukh Amin, CEO – SFL, stated, “We are proud to open our doors to the media and share our commitment to transparency, quality, and innovation in crop transformation and farm-to-fork methodology. Through unity in purpose and firm commitment, we stand poised to redefine the possibilities in food security for responsible production and consumption.” He further emphasized we stand committed to our unwavering commitment to consumers: Gizayat Say Bharpur Zindagi. This commitment drives our dedication to providing safe and fortified nutrition to the people of Pakistan.