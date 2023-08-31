Thursday, August 31, 2023
Ten die in anti-UN demo in DR Congo’s Goma

Agencies
August 31, 2023
International

GOMA-At least 10 people were killed Wednesday in eastern DR Congo after soldiers attempted to stop a religious sect’s planned anti-UN protest, in the latest violence in the conflict-torn region. The Christian-animist group known as the “Natural Judaic and Messianic Faith towards the Nations” had urged followers to enter United Nations bases and demand the departure of peacekeepers. Local authorities in the eastern Congolese city of Goma banned the protest. Leaders of the sect told AFP on Tuesday that they had nonetheless identified the homes of UN officials in the city and were prepared to loot them.

