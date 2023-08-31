Two children die after falling into manhole in RYK

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Two children of a family died after falling into manhole in Shams Colony of Kachi Basti area in Liaqatpur on Wednesday The victims were the real brother and sister. According to reports, Rehan, 8, and Muqadas, 10, children of Muhammad Aslam, were playing outside their home when they fell into an uncovered manhole. After getting the information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the manhole. RYK Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti has sought a report from assistant commissioner Liaqatpur and chief officer Municipal Committee Liaqatpur regarding the incident. According to Chief Officer Pervez Akhtar, there was no any sewerage system of Municipal Committee or District Council in Baloach Colony. Most of the manholes in the area are privately constructed and uncovered.