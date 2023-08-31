Thursday, August 31, 2023
Two children die after falling into manhole in RYK

IHSAN UL HAQ
August 31, 2023
RAHIM YAR KHAN   -  Two children of a family died after falling into manhole in Shams Colony of Kachi Basti area in Liaqa­tpur on Wednesday The vic­tims were the real brother and sister. According to re­ports, Rehan, 8, and Muqa­das, 10, children of Muham­mad Aslam, were playing outside their home when they fell into an uncovered manhole. After getting the information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the manhole. RYK Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti has sought a report from assistant com­missioner Liaqatpur and chief officer Municipal Com­mittee Liaqatpur regarding the incident. According to Chief Officer Pervez Akhtar, there was no any sewerage system of Municipal Com­mittee or District Council in Baloach Colony. Most of the manholes in the area are privately constructed and uncovered. 

