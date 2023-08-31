Thursday, August 31, 2023
Two injured robbers held after encounter

Agencies
August 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Two robbers were injured, held with arms and looted valuables after exchange of fire with police here on Wednesday. According to details, a gang of robber was engaged in looting citizens near Metro Cinema in Orangi Town area of Karachi when police approached them.
Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing and attempted to flee from the scene. In retaliatory firing of police, two robbers were injured and held with arms and looted valuables. The police seized the recovered weapons, valuables and the injured robbers were shifted to hospital. An investigation against the detainees was underway.

