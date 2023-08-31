Thursday, August 31, 2023
Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh to begin from Sept 5

Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Housing, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has said that the 980th Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh will be held from September 5 to 7. On the special in­structions of the chief minister Punjab, foolproof security arrangements had been made regarding Urs, he added. These views were expressed by the minister with Secretary Auqaf Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and Director General of Religious Affairs Asif Ali Farrukh in a joint press conference at Com­mittee room here on Wednesday. On this occasion, the minister said that the Urs celebrations would start on September 5 at 11am with the ceremony of Chadar Poshi on the grave of the great saint of the Sub-continent after which the traditional milk Sabil will be inaugurated. Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said that special publication of two books, “Ma’arif Syed Hajvair” and “Tasheel Kashf Al-Mahjub” had also been arranged as the Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will launch these two books.

Staff Reporter

