US interested in timely elections in Pakistan: Jilani

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Wednesday said that the elections shall be held within the period given in the Constitution and there would be no delay.

While talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that the caretaker government's job is to ensure free and fair elections and conducting elections is the job of the Election Commission, not the caretaker government.

When asked about his telephonic contact with Acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland yesterday Jilani said that discussions were held with the US officials who also showed keen interest in timely elections in Pakistan.

"There is no doubt in my mind that we are a short-term caretaker government," Foreign Minister said. “We are a non-political setup, will not interfere in politics.

” Mr Jilani also said that as an interim setup, each of us can do many things within our own circle. We will not be a part of global power politics. Taking about Pakistan’s cricket team’s upcoming visit to India Mr Jillani said that it is hoped that India will provide complete security to the Pakistani cricket team If India takes any negative decision in this regard, the international community will be disappointed.

He said Cricket World Cup is a landmark event and the nature of relations with India has not changed between the two countries. The foreign minister said bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United States is very strong at this time.

He said that in discussions with the US Under-Secretary of State that it was agreed to deepen and strengthen this partnership as an interim setup can bring in very good foreign investment.

Responding to another question Mr Jillani said that the process of foreign policy formation in Pakistan is the same as in America, Europe or our neighborhood in South Asia. When asked about possibility of dialogue with India he said that any dialogue with India can only be based on principles.

Mr Jalil said that India is involved in terrorism in Pakistan. “We have strong evidence about Indian involvement in terrorist acts in Pakistan. India’s attitude is the number one problem for us.” About Kashmir issue he said that the Kashmir issue is yet to be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He also that on August 5, 2019, India took illegal steps and India has also committed many violations of the Indus Basin Treaty.

Mr Jilani said that the Afghan government arrested some of the people responsible for terrorism in Pakistan and informed us. Talking about trade volume between Pakistan and United States Mr Jillani said that the trade volume with the United States has now reached 20 billion dollars annually.

Jilani said that Pakistan will continue efforts to complete the Iran gas pipeline project. He said that the U.S. has not called for severing trade ties with any country, including China or Russia?

Therefore, Pakistan cannot cut off its trade ties with India. Meanwhile, the United States yesterday once again pressed Pakistan to hold free and fair elections as Senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland spoke to Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani. “Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani discussed the importance of timely, free and fair elections in a manner consistent with Pakistan’s laws and Constitution,” the US embassy said in a statement citing State department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The US embassy statement said Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland congratulated Foreign Minister Jilani on his appointment.

“They discussed broadening and deepening the US-Pakistan partnership on issues of mutual concern, including Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and continued engagement with the IMF,” it added.

Last week, US Ambassador Donald Blome met Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and reiterated America’s support for transparent and unbiased elections.

The envoy urged for general elections in Pakistan under the law and vowed full support to the democratic process. The US envoy emphasized supporting elections that adhere to Pakistan’s laws and the Constitution.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, Pakistan and the US have reaffirmed commitment to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and to advance the Pakistan-US dialogue in all domains.

Baloch said this commitment was expressed during a telephone call between Foreign Minister Jilani and Victoria Nuland.

US WORKING WITH PAKISTAN FOR FREEDOM, EQUALITY AMONG ALL: ENVOY

United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said yesterday that the US was working with Pakistan for freedom and equality among all. Addressing an event on “Reflective Session on Gender Based Violence Reduction” held by Asia Foundation here, he said the US and Pakistan share a conviction that promoting gender security means the full integration and participation of women in decision- making, law enforcement, justice, and peacekeeping. He said the US and Pakistan shared interest in promoting gender security as a matter of justice and of prosperity.