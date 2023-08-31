Violation of building laws not to be tolerated, warns CM

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has categorically announced that the government will not place a ban or bar on approvals of the layout plans of residential and commercial buildings.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that there was no ban on the approval of the plans for the construction of commercial, and residential buildings. However, violation of the building laws, rules, and regulations by the Sindh Building Control Authority or the builder(s) would not be tolerated, he said.

Talking about the regularisation of the illegally constructed buildings, the caretaker CM said that no such proposal was under consideration at all. The caretaker chief minister urged SBCA to encourage legal construction and simplify the procedure.

Meanwhile, Sindh Caretaker CM, UAS Council General discuss issues of bilateral interests Consul General of United Arab Emirates Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi called on Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir and discussed with him issues of bilateral interests and mutual ties.

Speaking during the meeting held in Karachi on Wednesday, the caretaker chief minister said that there are ample investment opportunities in the province and invited UAE investors to take advantage of them. The visiting Consul General informed the caretaker Sindh chief Minister that a biggest ever Visa center has been established in Karachi to facilitate the people of Sindh and Balochistan. Caretaker CM Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir thanked UAE for extending help to flood affectees in Sindh.