Saturday, August 31, 2024
65 Higher educational institutions nationwide operating without regular heads

Web Desk
10:01 PM | August 31, 2024
Sixty-five Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan are currently operating without regular vice-chancellors (VCs), according to sources from the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The affected institutions include 29 in Punjab, 22 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), five in Balochistan, and three in Sindh.

The absence of regular leadership has exacerbated the educational and administrative challenges within these universities. Reliance on interim arrangements has severely disrupted key higher education functions. Despite repeated reminders from the HEC, provincial efforts to address the issue have been inadequate. A committee for appointing VCs in Punjab was established on June 1, with hopes for swift appointments.

In KP, however, ongoing tensions between the Governor and the Chief Minister have significantly delayed permanent appointments, further complicating the situation.

