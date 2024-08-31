93 Pakistanis head to UK on fully funded Chevening, Commonwealth scholarships

ISLAMABAD - Ninety-three Pakistanis are heading to UK on fully funded Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships, the British High Commission said yesterday. Pakistani students from every corner of the country were given tips by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott for living in the UK, ahead of a year studying at British universities. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the Commonwealth Scholarship programme, and 46 Chevening and 47 Commonwealth scholarships have been awarded to Pakistanis. These long-standing programmes have developed a network of over 1,500 Commonwealth and nearly 2,000 Chevening alumni in Pakistan, who regularly meet to discuss live issues. Scholars come from diverse backgrounds, representing the rich cultural tapestry of Pakistan. This year’s cohort come from Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, Pakistan Administered Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and the Federal Capital Territory. Over 60% of this year’s Chevening scholars are women. The British High Commission strongly encourages people from all backgrounds and across Pakistan to apply. British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, said Chevening programme helps develop a new generation of Pakistani leaders and changemakers. “Many of our alumni have gone to achieve extraordinary things back home. Not only do they get the benefit of studying at some of the best universities in world, they also get to experience best of living in UK. From climate studies to football coaching, I am looking forward to seeing what they achieve, and encourage all those interested to apply early,” she added.

Fareeha Gull Hashmi, Assistant Manager of Oral History Project Citizens Archive of Pakistan and upcoming Chevening scholar, said: “I am thrilled to be joining the University of Essex for my MA in Heritage and Museum Studies. This programme is exactly what I was looking for to help me on my journey to improve heritage and cultural preservation in Pakistan. I can’t wait for my journey to begin.”

The cohort includes those on a scholarship in Football Science, with the support of Swindon Town Football Club. For the first time, this year’s cohort also saw an additional scholarship for Heritage and Museum Studies with the support of Essex University. This scholarship will cover tuition fees, living expenses, and travel costs. This, and a University of Essex Scholarship for Climate Studies, are again available in this year’s application cycle, as are additional scholarships from the University of Birmingham.

This month, the British High Commission launched Chevening Connect in Karachi, a new debate series bringing together industry experts and Chevening alumni. The first debate, on tackling climate, looked at the technical, economic and political leadership needed to support Pakistan with adaptation and resilience.