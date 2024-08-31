Admin active to handle rain situation: Sharjeel

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the administration is actively responding to the rain situation across the province.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, he said that Mayor stayed awake all night to oversee drainage efforts in Karachi, while the Mayors of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas were also present on the spot.

Sharjeel said that their MPs and MNAs were on the ground and as long as the situation persists, they would continue to be present. The Chief Minister is personally visiting the rain-affected areas and the Irrigation Minister is also on duty at this time, he added.

The minister said that the government machinery was functional in all districts, including Karachi. He said that when natural disasters occur, it was not the job of governments to sit back, it was the job of governments to be in the field. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari had special instructions that everyone had to be present on the field, he said and added that the entire situation was being monitored by the leader of Pakistan People’s Party Ms. Faryal Talpur herself and she had assigned the duties of MPs and MNAs from Karachi to remain present in the affected areas of all districts.

Sharing the data, he said that the highest rainfall in Sindh had been recorded in Badin district. Shaheed Fazil Rahu of Badin recorded the highest rainfall of 190 mm, 168 mm in Badin, 164 mm in Matli, 190 mm in Shaheed Fazil Raho, 118 mm in Talhar. 101 mm in Hyderabad city and 96 mm in rural areas of Hyderabad, 101 mm in Latifabad, 168 mm in Qasimabad, 157 mm in Mirpurkhas, 159 mm in Degree, 155 mm in Hussain Bakhsh Murree, 145 mm in Shujaabad, 136 mm in Sindhri 127 mm was recorded in Pithoro Umarkot, 120 mm in Kunri and 115 mm in Umarkot.

He said that there was no positive response from HESCO and SEPCO on our efforts to deal with emergency situations during rains. “I have also spoken to the federal government and the Sindh Chief Minister has also issued instructions. Drainage is possible when the pumping machines are running, we have most of the machines running on electricity, and there have been problems due to electricity”. The senior minister stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed solar panels yesterday, marking a significant turning point in Pakistan’s history. He highlighted that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was providing free electricity to 200,000 families through solar panels.

Sharjeel Inam Memon urged other provinces to follow Sindh’s model. He suggested that other provinces should establish NICVDs, bring CyberKnife technology and facilitate free liver and kidney transplants and promising Sindh’s support in these initiatives. This would benefit all Pakistanis and save countless lives, he expressed.

He also highlighted the introduction of EV buses, pink buses and the upcoming launch of the first EV taxi.