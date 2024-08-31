Saturday, August 31, 2024
Ban imposed on kite, pigeon flying near PAF Base, PAF Camp Badabair

APP
August 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Abid Majeed, under section 144, has imposed ban on aerial firing, kite flying and use of laser beam light within the vicinity of PAF Base and PAF Camp Badabir. The ban has also been imposed on flying of Quad copter, pigeon flying and selling in the same area. It was said that ban has been imposed forthwith to ensure safe takeoff and landing of planes. The ban has been imposed for a period of six months and violators would be prosecuted under 188 CrPC, said a notification issued on Friday.

