Call for Inclusiveness

The recent global recognition of Pakistani talent is a moment of pride for the entire nation, but it also draws attention to various aspects of Pakistani society. The Chief Minister of Punjab recently stated, and I fully agree, that Pakistan has untapped potential. This raises concerns about why the word “untapped” is used in her statement. Has Pakistan not yet traversed the path to progress? Will Pakistan be able to create avenues for its youth bulge? Can Pakistanis make a mark in history without overcoming basic obstacles? This is the real need of the hour. Education and extracurricular activities are essential. Basic life necessities need to be addressed now. Our tax-to-GDP ratio is increasing, yet the salaried class is suffering the most. We need to work closely with our people to serve and facilitate them so that our national potential can be tapped in its true spirit.

RAIHA ADNAN,

Islamabad.