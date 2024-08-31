CM Maryam resolves to make Punjab business-friendly province

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday met a delegation of Entrepreneurs Organisation to review suggestions and recommendations for providing affordable electricity to industry in Punjab.

She also reviewed proposals to provide cheap electricity to the industries in Punjab by laying direct transmission lines.

Madam chief minister said her government wanted to bring real changes in the industry. She directed the authorities concerned to immediately resolve problems faced by Entrepreneurs Organization in Punjab. She also agreed on a proposal to form a high-level committee to resolve problems of the industry. Ali Alam Qamar, a well-acclaimed industrialist, was unanimously appointed its focal person.

The CM appreciated the determination of industrialists to achieve the GDP target of $300 billion for Punjab. She said, “I want lasting relief in electricity bills for industry as well as for domestic consumers.” She added,” Chief Ministership is a challenging job, the responsibility of 14 crore people does not let me sleep at night.” Madam chief minister noted that prominent organizations from all over the world are coming to Nawaz Sharif IT City. She said the situation cannot be changed overnight, but there is a determination and motivation to change. She added, “We will change the situation together with the industrialists.”

The chief minister said it was a pity that industrial estates have become a real estate business. She added, “What is the justification for taking charges on Special Economic Zones, taking plots and starting construction within 3 months.” She highlighted that there were immense opportunities in Punjab, and the government wanted to create plug and play units of the industry.

She said TEVTA courses were being redesigned in collaboration with the industry and trained skilled human resources will be able to work not only in local but also in foreign industries. She underscored that export is the lifeline of a country’s economy, and the government will provide all facilities to increase exports. ”Together with the progressive industrialists, we will bring industrial revolution in Punjab. We have granted NOCs for industries above political affiliations”, she told the delegation.

An industrialist Ali Alam Qamar said, “In the form of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab has got its first industry and trade friendly Chief Minister.” He added, “Dozens of projects including electricity relief, solar panel, health and education are a record in 6 months.”

He highlighted, Maryam Nawaz is an innovative economic leader.

Another industrialist said, During Nawaz Sharif’s reign, the industry was developing rapidly, then it went on a decline.” He added, Illegal and substandard oil coming from Iran is increasing environmental pollution.” He flagged, “For the first time, a CM has not only listened but has also issued directions to solve the problems of industry at the earliest.” Madam Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to crack down on sellers of substandard Iranian oil by installing illegal machines.

The delegation of Entrepreneurs Organization included industrialists from cement, textile, IT, oil and petroleum, chemical, tourism and other sectors.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, SACM on Political Affairs Zeeshan Mali and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhatta, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present.