CM pledges support for rain-affected people

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has assured that the government will not abandon those affected by the recent rains and will provide full support to them. According media Shah met with Faryal Talpur, the central president of the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) women’s wing and a member of the Sindh Assembly, at Zardari House in Karachi on Friday. During the meeting, the CM congratulated Faryal Talpur on the completion of her Umrah pilgrimage. The discussion focused on the current monsoon rain situation across Karachi and the rest of Sindh. Additionally, the two leaders exchanged views on the overall political situation in the country. Shah emphasised that under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government remains committed to the welfare and development of the people. He added that the mission of public service, guided by the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, will continue.