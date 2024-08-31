Country’s journey of progress can’t be accomplished without making an example of terrorists, says PM

Federal cabinet green lights talks on ML-1 financial agreement.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday vowed that the government as well as the Armed Forces would collectively make the terrorists an example to accomplish the journey of the country’s progress and prosperity.

“This is for sure the Armed Forces and the law enforcement agencies will collectively make them (terrorists) an example. Without this, the country’s journey of progress and prosperity cannot be accomplished. We have unity of thought and action on this,” he remarked addressing the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him here.

The prime minister, referring to his Thursday visit to Quetta, said that the provincial government and the political leaders unanimously viewed that any talks with the anti-state elements were out of the question.

He said the family members of the martyrs he interacted with during his visit, were in high morale despite losing their dear ones in the terrorist incident. Prime Minister Shehbaz said the federal government would implement the proposals put forward by the provincial political leaders during his visit.

He told the cabinet members that during the visit, the Quetta Corps Commander gave a presentation on challenges faced by Balochistan and how the terrorists, funded by foreign forces, were sowing hatred against Pakistan among the people. He said the civilian government was also taking effective measures for the youth’s uplift.

Besides, the officers and the personnel of the Armed Forces were chasing the terrorists with the federal government’s support, he said, and assured the federal government’s support for the capacity building of Levies.

He told the meeting that both federal and provincial governments were taking measures to engage the youth and protect them from being detracted by the anti-state elements. He said a 10% additional quota had been allocated for Balochistan in the schemes like laptops and agricultural training in China. Besides, the federal government would spend Rs55 billion to solarise agricultural tube wells in Balochistan.

The prime minister said that Moody’s has recently upgraded Pakistan’s rating to indicate the country’s improving economic condition.

“This is a long journey. This yet needs more concerted efforts to improve the economy. The whole nation including the provincial governments are united on this,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the federal government would soon unveil its five-year Home Grown Economic Revival Plan aimed at boosting exports, agriculture, industry, youth’s uplift, skill and vocational training.

“We have to take this journey ahead. The nations who work hard and face challenges resolutely achieve excellence. Pakistan will soon achieve economic independence and emerge as an economic power as there is no other way out,” he added.

‘Up-gradation of the ML-1 project’

The federal cabinet on Friday approved starting negotiations on the Financial Commitment Agreement between China and Pakistan Railways for the up gradation of the ML-1 project, a crucial component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, instructed that the final agreement (on ML-1) be brought back to the cabinet for approval. The prime minister briefed the cabinet on his recent visit to Quetta, highlighting ongoing efforts to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement agencies, such as the police and levies, in Balochistan.

The prime minister stated that the entire nation was committed to eliminate terrorism and setting an example by dealing firmly with terrorists.

He also praised the Balochistan provincial government for its commendable efforts to integrate Baloch youth into the national mainstream, aiming for their development and prosperity. The prime minister stated that the federal government will fully support the Balochistan government in offering world-class education and equal development opportunities to Baloch youth. The Cabinet also approved the decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee on August 29, 2024.