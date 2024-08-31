Saturday, August 31, 2024
Court sends Orya Maqbool Jan to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Cybercrime case

Court sends Orya Maqbool Jan to jail on 14-day judicial remand
Our Staff Reporter
August 31, 2024
LAHORE   -  A local court on Friday sent former bureaucrat and senior analyst Orya Maqbool Jan to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a cybercrime case. Earlier, officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the analyst before Judicial Magistrate Sarwat Batool upon the expiry of his 4-day physical remand. The investigation officer submitted a report and informed the court about the progress made during the physical remand period. The investigation officer requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused by another six days. However, the counsel for the accused opposed the extension and requested the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand. After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court reserved its verdict on the remand plea for a short time. Later, announcing the verdict, the court rejected the plea for an extension of the physical remand and sent the analyst to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered the production of the accused upon the expiry of the remand term. The FIA had registered a case against the analyst on charges of spreading religious hatred and making statements against the institutions.

Our Staff Reporter

