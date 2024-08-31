CPEC – project of construction, development: Experts

Peshawar - Experts at a roundtable discussion titled ‘CPEC: Opportunities and Challenges,’ organised by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Peshawar, in collaboration with the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, highlighted that CPEC is a project of construction and development for Pakistan. However, forces hostile to Pakistan are determined to undermine it.

They revealed that in opposition to CPEC, seven corridors operated by terrorists are currently active with the aim of sabotaging this critical regional development initiative. The present era is one of economic development, in which regional cooperation plays a fundamental role. The European Union, ASEAN, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) serve as excellent models for the success of CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The discussion was chaired by Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, former Pro-VC, Dean of Social Sciences, and Director of the China Study Centre at Peshawar University. Other speakers included Prof Dr Adnan Sarwar, former Dean and Chairman of the International Relations Department at Peshawar University; Prof Dr Ghulam Qasim, Chairman of the Pakistan Study Department at Qurtuba University; Dr Iqbal Khalil, Chairman of IRS; Engineer Aziz-ul-Haq; and Prof Dr Fazal Rahman.

The speakers emphasised that China is a time-tested friend of Pakistan, and investments it is making in Pakistan through CPEC demonstrate its practical friendship. The conspiracies being hatched by hostile forces to derail CPEC need to be understood, and the nation must set aside its differences to thwart these malicious intentions.

The speakers also noted that currently, 20,000 Pakistani students are pursuing higher education in China, which is a testament to the strong friendship between the two nations. China has never wished ill for Pakistan and has always stood by Pakistan during tough times, in contrast to the United States, a long-time ally, which has deceived Pakistan on several occasions, including imposing economic sanctions.

The Peshawar-Kabul motorway is part of CPEC. Those who argue that Pakistan should soften its trade policies along the eastern and western borders fail to grasp the realities on the ground and the nefarious intentions of adversaries. It was suggested that while engaging with China, cultural and social differences should be acknowledged, and mutual efforts should be made to bridge these gaps.

One speaker recommended that in addition to the lengthy and unnatural north-south CPEC route, the natural east-west corridors, of which there are more than 18, should also be opened for trade purposes. They emphasised that instead of focusing on security and geopolitics, the promotion of bilateral relations should prioritise economic and trade objectives and mutual interests. The discussion concluded with a Q&A session where the speakers answered questions from the participants.