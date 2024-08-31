Saturday, August 31, 2024
Death toll from floods, heavy rains in Yemen's Al-Hudaydah province rises to 84

Anadolu
10:33 AM | August 31, 2024
The death toll from floods and heavy rains in western Yemen's Al-Hudaydah province has risen to 84, with 25 others injured, the Houthi group said on Friday.

"The number of victims of floods and heavy rains that Al-Hudaydah province has witnessed since the beginning of August has risen to 84 deaths and 25 injuries," the Houthi-affiliated Saba News Agency reported, citing a province emergency committee statement.

It added that the floods reached the northern entry point of Al-Hudaydah city, flooded hundreds of houses, caused severe damage to infrastructure and agricultural lands, and washed away a number of city roads.

Flash floods caused by seasonal rains have killed dozens and affected over 250,000 displaced people in Yemen since last July, according to UN figures.

A decade-long conflict between the Yemeni government and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen has badly damaged the country’s infrastructure and health facilities and caused a catastrophic humanitarian situation there.

