Dengue control measures accelerated

LAHORE - In response to recent rains, dengue control operations in Lahore have been significantly ramped up and over the past 24 hours, health teams have discovered dengue larvae at 1,939 locations throughout the city.

To combat the spread of dengue, notices have been issued to 1,859 individuals for violating dengue SOPs, and 80 cases have been registered. During inspections, a total of 37,982 indoor and 15,848 outdoor spots were checked.

Following directives from DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Assistant Commissioners have conducted surprise field visits. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir reviewed dengue surveillance in Bahria Orchard, where larvae were found in one residence and promptly eliminated. Dengue spraying was also carried out on-site. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza has emphasized that administrative officials continue to oversee dengue surveillance operations. He stressed that dengue teams are ensuring thorough inspections of rooftops, courtyards, and air coolers. Efforts are also focused on the elimination of both indoor and outdoor dengue larvae.

Residents were urged to support the district administration’s efforts in eradicating dengue larvae and to adhere to precautionary measures. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza highlighted that resources are being utilized effectively in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to eliminate dengue larvae.