Saturday, August 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Dengue control measures accelerated

Our Staff Reporter
August 31, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   In response to recent rains, dengue control operations in Lahore have been significantly ramped up and over the past 24 hours, health teams have discovered dengue larvae at 1,939 locations throughout the city.

To combat the spread of dengue, notices have been issued to 1,859 individuals for violating dengue SOPs, and 80 cases have been registered. During inspections, a total of 37,982 indoor and 15,848 outdoor spots were checked.

Following directives from DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Assistant Commissioners have conducted surprise field visits. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir reviewed dengue surveillance in Bahria Orchard, where larvae were found in one residence and promptly eliminated. Dengue spraying was also carried out on-site. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza has emphasized that administrative officials continue to oversee dengue surveillance operations. He stressed that dengue teams are ensuring thorough inspections of rooftops, courtyards, and air coolers. Efforts are also focused on the elimination of both indoor and outdoor dengue larvae.

Divisional Grievances Redressal Committee reviews transfer cases of teachers

Residents were urged to support the district administration’s efforts in eradicating dengue larvae and to adhere to precautionary measures. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza highlighted that resources are being utilized effectively in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to eliminate dengue larvae.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1725080138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024