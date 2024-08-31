Despite continuous rainfall all major roads are clear: Mayor Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that all major roads were clear, with issues only in a few low-lying areas and inner streets which were being addressed. He expressed these views during visits to various areas of the city on Thursday night and Friday, said a statement. He was accompanied by his spokesperson for political affairs, Karamullah Waqasi, COO of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, Engineer Asadullah Khan, and KMC officers. Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, visited Rashid Minhas Road, Nipa Chowrangi, Tariq Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, and other roads and drains and reviewed the situation after the heavy rains. The Mayor said that negative propaganda was spread regarding Rashid Minhas Road, Nipa Chowrangi, Tariq Road and Shahrah-e-Faisal after continuous rains in the city, but the reality was the opposite. He added that critics can continue their criticism and photo sessions, but all municipal representatives will remain on the streets to facilitate the public. During the rains, discussions were held with the town chairmen regarding drainage, and the aim is to work together and ensure that people are helped and supported during this difficult time, he said. He emphasized the need to clean not only the city but also some people’s minds. Those who ruled the city in the past did nothing for it; now, we must give people hope, and lnsha Allah the future will be better for the city, he added. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Murtaza Wahab said that 106 roads in the city were the responsibility of KMC, while the inner streets were the responsibility of the respective town. During the rains, KMC staff and all municipal representatives are working in their respective areas, and responsibilities have been divided among various officers, so you can see them working on the roads day and night, he added. He said that some people tried to spread propaganda that there was a lot of water standing on Rashid Minhas Road and that perhaps boats would be needed, but the reality is that there is no such situation on Rashid Minhas Road, and traffic is moving normally. There is also no water accumulation on Shahrah-e-Faisal, and traffic is flowing smoothly on this vital road, he said. He said that in the past, the Shahrah-e-Quaideen drain used to overflow during rains, affecting the entire surrounding area, but now the situation has improved. KMC staff worked hard to clear the choking points of this drain, and as a result, there is no standing water in the surrounding area. Similarly, some people tried to spread false propaganda that Tariq Road was looking like a river or flood zone, but there is no water there either.

He said that this was due to the pre-emptive cleaning of drains by KMC, which had kept the area open for traffic despite continuous rains for two to three days. Some water is standing on the road near the cemetery on Tariq Road due to a low-lying spot, but it is being drained promptly, he expressed. He said that compared to the past, water has not accumulated on the roads despite continuous rains, and drainage through our storm water drains has been efficient. However, there is water in some places, which is being cleared through pumping machines. All the city’s underpasses are clear, and he is personally visiting various places to inspect the situation. Additionally, he is reviewing the city’s drains, and continuous monitoring is being done, he said.