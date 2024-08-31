Double Trouble: What Djokovic and Alcaraz's shocking defeats mean for Tennis future

The witnessed two major upsets as both defending champion and rising star were eliminated in the early rounds, marking a stunning turn of events in this year's tournament.

In a shocking third-round defeat, Djokovic, the 37-year-old Serbian legend, was ousted by Australia's Alexei Popyrin. The 28th seed secured a surprising 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory, ending Djokovic's campaign in the earliest exit he's had in 18 years. Struggling throughout the match, Djokovic committed 49 unforced errors and served a career-high 14 double faults in a Grand Slam match. Reflecting on his performance, he admitted, "I have played some of the worst tennis I have ever played. Honestly, the way I felt and the way I played from the beginning of this tournament, a third round is a success."

This defeat leaves Djokovic without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2017, and his pursuit of a record 25th major title will have to wait. His exit follows the shocking second-round loss of French Open and Wimbledon champion .

Alcaraz, the 21-year-old world No. 3, was stunned by unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, ranked 74th in the world. The Dutchman dominated in a 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, ending Alcaraz's 15-match unbeaten streak in Grand Slam tournaments. Alcaraz, who recently secured an Olympic silver medal and the Wimbledon title, struggled to find his form, committing 27 unforced errors. This marks his earliest exit in a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2021.

Both Djokovic and Alcaraz, who have been at the pinnacle of tennis success in recent months, were expected to make deep runs in the tournament. However, their surprising exits have dramatically shifted the landscape of the , leaving fans and analysts alike reeling from the unexpected turn of events.