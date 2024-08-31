Dr Ghulam Murtaza Sahito appointed as Principal of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering

HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Dr. Fateh Mari, has approved the appointment of Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, a professor from the Agricultural Economics Department, as the new Principal of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology. According to a press release issued by the university, Dr. Sahito has officially assumed his responsibilities. He holds a PhD in Economics from Justus Liebig University, Giessen, Germany, along with BSc and MSc degrees in Agricultural Economics. Throughout his 18-year career, Dr. Sahito has made significant contributions in teaching, research, and administrative affairs at the university’s main campus. He also served as the Director of the Business Incubation Center and as the focal person for the Youth Development Center. A certified master trainer, Dr. Sahito has expertise in modular training programs from ITC GRASP and SMEDA. He was also playing a key role in a joint project between United Bank Limited and Sindh Agriculture University focused on the development of wheat and cotton seeds and varieties. His research achievements include providing analytical support for technical papers, policy notes, and other agricultural documents. The Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mari, praised the services of former Principal Dr. Ali Raza Shah and expressed confidence that under Dr. Sahito’s leadership, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology will experience renewed energy and direction, further advancing the institution’s educational and research initiatives in the agricultural sector.