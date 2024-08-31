Saturday, August 31, 2024
EFP delegation meets with UN resident coordinator

Our Staff Reporter
August 31, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) president on Friday had a productive meeting with United Nations Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya. During the session, Malik Tahir Javaid, president of EFP, presented a comprehensive roadmap for private sector engagement in the United Nations Sustainable Development Framework. Other notable attendees included Mr Hasnain, a board director of EFP, Syed Nazar Ali, the secretary general of EFP, and Geir Tonstol, the country director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Pakistan. This gathering likely focused on how the private sector can contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter

