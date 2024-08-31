Saturday, August 31, 2024
Elections will be held on time, says Punjab Governor

Web Desk
9:59 PM | August 31, 2024
National

Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider announced that the upcoming elections will be held on time, emphasizing that the country cannot afford frequent elections, which burden the public with billions of rupees in costs.

He urged the PML-N and PPP to act responsibly, warning that both parties would suffer if they failed to do so.

Despite reservations, the Governor noted that the PML-N supports the continuation of the current government.

Sardar Haider also pointed out that neither the PML-N nor the PPP is entirely in the right, calling on politicians to address their shortcomings. Additionally, he clarified that Bilawal Bhutto's recent distribution of solar systems was part of a long-standing commitment to provide such systems to the public.

