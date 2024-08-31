Empowering Tomorrow

In many developing nations, the “youth bulge” is often seen as a double-edged sword. On one hand, it holds tremendous potential for economic growth and social development; on the other, it poses significant challenges if not managed effectively. Pakistan, with its youth comprising over 60% of the population, stands at a critical juncture. The challenge is not merely about managing numbers but about transforming this demographic swell into a formidable force for national progress. However, this requires a shift in focus from quantity to quality in both education and employment opportunities.

Consider South Korea, a country that, in the 1960s, was as impoverished as many developing nations are today. South Korea strategically invested in education and technological advancement, fostering a culture of innovation and meritocracy. This approach not only lifted millions out of poverty but also transformed the nation into a global economic powerhouse. In contrast, Pakistan’s educational system continues to operate like a manufacturing plant, producing thousands of engineers, doctors, and MBAs annually without adequately considering market demands. The result is a saturation of the job market, where many highly educated individuals are left unemployed or underemployed, contributing to widespread frustration and despair.

Similarly, countries like Singapore have demonstrated how targeted educational reforms can significantly boost economic outcomes. Singapore’s focus on vocational training and continuous skill development has ensured that its youth are equipped with the practical skills needed by industries. This has led to near-full employment and a thriving economy. In contrast, Pakistan’s education system remains largely theoretical, with little emphasis on practical skills and job readiness. The lack of effective career counselling further exacerbates this problem, as students often pursue fields of study that do not align with their aptitudes or the needs of the economy.

The issue of nepotism and corruption in job placement is another critical factor undermining the potential of Pakistan’s youth. In countries like Denmark, where meritocracy is deeply ingrained in the social fabric, young people are given equal opportunities to succeed based on their abilities and hard work. The result is a highly motivated and productive workforce. In Pakistan, however, nepotism often trumps merit, leading to a disillusioned and demotivated youth. This systemic failure not only wastes talent but also perpetuates social inequality, as opportunities are disproportionately distributed among those with connections rather than those with capabilities.

The failure to align education with market demands is not just an academic issue; it has profound socio-economic implications. Unemployment rates among Pakistani youth, especially those between the ages of 15 and 24, are alarmingly high. This is a stark contrast to Germany’s dual education system, which integrates academic learning with hands-on vocational training. This model has been highly effective in reducing youth unemployment and creating a skilled workforce that drives the nation’s industrial success. Without such strategic interventions, Pakistan risks creating a generation of disillusioned youth who, despite their qualifications, find themselves with limited prospects.

Moreover, the mental health crisis among Pakistan’s youth cannot be overlooked. The pressures of an increasingly competitive job market, compounded by the unrealistic lifestyles showcased on social media, have created a toxic environment of stress and anxiety. Countries like Finland, which consistently rank high in education and youth well-being, have implemented comprehensive mental health programmes within schools to help young people cope with these pressures. In Pakistan, however, mental health remains a largely neglected area, with young people left to navigate these challenges on their own.

The path forward for Pakistan requires a multifaceted approach. First, there must be a concerted effort to overhaul the education system, shifting the focus from mere certification to skill development and market readiness. Vocational training and career counselling should be integral parts of the educational journey, helping students make informed choices about their futures. Additionally, the government must take concrete steps to curb nepotism and corruption, ensuring that job opportunities are awarded based on merit rather than connections.

Secondly, it is crucial to address the population growth rate, which exacerbates the challenges of providing adequate resources for education, health, and employment. Countries like Iran have successfully implemented family planning initiatives that have reduced their fertility rates, allowing them to better manage their resources and invest in human capital. Pakistan must learn from such examples and prioritise population control as part of its development strategy.

Finally, there needs to be a cultural shift in how society views and supports its youth. The stigma surrounding mental health must be dismantled, and resources should be made available to help young people manage the pressures they face. This includes not only professional counselling services but also community support networks that promote resilience and well-being.

The youth of Pakistan hold immense potential, but realising this potential requires more than just hope. It demands strategic, long-term planning and a commitment to systemic reform. By learning from the successes of other nations and adapting these lessons to the local context, Pakistan can transform its youth bulge from a looming crisis into a powerful engine of growth and prosperity. The time for complacency has passed; the future of the nation depends on the actions we take today to empower and support our youth.

MAJID BURFAT,

Karachi.