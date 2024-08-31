Saturday, August 31, 2024
Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station

APP
August 31, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Five bogies of a train transporting coal from Karachi to Punjab derailed near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro on Friday, disrupting the movement of trains on the uptrack for several hours. An official informed that the freight train was transporting coal to a coal power plant in Yousuf Wala. Coal worth millions of rupees overturned in the incident. He added that the passenger trains were moved from the downtrack to avoid excessive delay to the passengers in reaching their destinations.

