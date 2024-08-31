Flights delayed from Karachi amid Cyclone Asna and severe weather

Several flights from Karachi to both domestic and international destinations have faced delays due to adverse weather conditions brought about by Cyclone Asna.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-308, traveling from Karachi to Islamabad, was delayed by more than seven hours. Another PIA flight, PK-309, heading from Islamabad to Karachi, was postponed by four hours. Additionally, the flight from Karachi to Multan has also been delayed by four hours.

International flights have been similarly affected, with a private airline’s flight from Karachi to Jeddah experiencing an eight-hour delay.

According to sources from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA), these delays are a result of unfavorable weather conditions across the country.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that a potential cyclone, which had formed over the Rann of Kutch in India, has now intensified into Cyclone Asna.

The cyclone is currently positioned at approximately Latitude 23.5 N & Longitude 67.9 E, around 170km south/southeast of Karachi and 88km south of Kati Bandar, as indicated in the PMD’s fourth alert.

The system is expected to continue moving initially in a west/northwest direction.

"Under its influence, widespread rain and wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls, and isolated extremely heavy downpours are likely in the Karachi division, as well as in the districts of Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Shaheed Benazirabad until August 31."

The PMD further added that "widespread rain and wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls, along with isolated extremely heavy downpours, are also expected in the districts of Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, and Gwadar from August 30 to September 1, with occasional breaks."