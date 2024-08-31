Govt approves talks with China for ML-1 up-gradation

ISLAMABAD - The government has granted approval for initiation of talks with Chinese authorities regarding the Financial Commitment Agreement for the first phase of ML-1 upgradation.

The approval to this effect was given during the federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad on Friday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The cabinet sought final agreement on the railway line upgradation project be brought back to cabinet for approval.

Under the Mainline-1 (ML-1) project — a crucial component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan Railways existing Main Line will be upgraded and a dry port near Havelian in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province will be established. The project will be completed in over eight year-time by June 2031, according to the official documents. The track will be up-graded for a speed of 160km/hour. That will result in reduction in journey time, improvement in turnaround, fuel economy and increased passenger comfort.

Furthermore, 665 level crossings will be converted into underpasses/flyovers. Once completed, the track will have 482 underpasses, 53 flyovers and 130 biker bridges. It will eliminate train accidents and uninterrupted operations. Around 3530 kilometers of the track will be fenced while track would also be doubled.

The track, having a total length of 1,726km, will be up-graded in three phases. Once implemented, it is expected to considerably improve the logistics performance of the country. With the Chinese side commitment for providing financing support, the financing scheme shall be negotiated and agreed upon by the relevant departments of both countries. The upgraded ML-1 is designed for 160km/hr while its operational speed is set at 120km/hr. The existing line capacity of ML-1 will be enhanced from 34 to 120 trains per day. The passenger handling capacity of ML-1, at its optimum, will be boosted from the existing 29 million to 170 million, and freight capacity from 8 to 43 million tons.