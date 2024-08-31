Hasilpur AC reviews situation after Sutlej River erosion

Bahawalpur - Hasilpur Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Ahmed Khan conducted an on-site inspection of the Sutlej River erosion affecting Basti Khairudiya. Accompanied by representatives from various local departments, including the XEN Irrigation Incharge, Department 1122, Civil Defence, and other officials, Khan was briefed on the severe impact of the river’s erosion, which has plagued Khairudiya Township for the past thirty years. This ongoing issue has resulted in the loss of hundreds of acres of land and displaced numerous residents.

During the inspection, AC Khan emphasised that ensuring the safety of lives and property aligns with the vision of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz and the directives of deputy commissioner Bahawalpur. He issued immediate instructions to halt the erosion and to prioritise the paving of roads and canals in the affected settlement.