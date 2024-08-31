IHC seeks reply on withholding deal to file amicus brief on Dr Aafia release

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday asked the AAG and Director (America) in Ministry of Foreign Affairs to come up on the next hearing with a solid reason to withhold the in-principle agreement to file the amicus brief related to release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. The bench also said that if they do not return with instructions to proceed accordingly, then they shall ensure that the Secretary, Minister of Foreign Affairs, is present in person in the court on 02.09.2024 (Monday) at 10:00 am to answer how filing the proposed amicus brief in any manner prejudices the government’s position.

A single bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq said this while hearing the constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who moved the court through his lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate. The court further said that in case of his non-appearance, “Should it be necessitated per the aforesaid sentence, costs of Rs.1 million will be imposed on the government.”

In his written order, Justice Ishaq mentioned that the Additional Attorney General (AAG) along with MoFA officials has reverted with a rather dubious stance that they could agree to the amicus brief only after the entire Motion for Compassionate Release is shared with MoFA. He added that it is quite clear to the Court that the legal advice to the Ministry has been inadequate in the context of the language of the proposed amicus brief, in not distinguishing between the factual assertions to be made in the Motion and the prayer for grant of that Motion leading to Dr Aafia’s release. The judge said that the last paragraph of the draft motion expressly states that “The amicus refrains from commenting on the factual disputes underlying Dr.Siddiqui’s conviction, recognizing that this falls within the purview of the appropriate US Court. Amicus respectfully urges the Court to adjudicate her motion for compassionate relief with the utmost care and empathy”.

He continued, “I fail to see how this in any manner tantamounts to endorsement of the factual contents of the Motion to be filed. Further, the Ministry’s attempt at getting embroiled in the contents of the Motion itself is completely uncalled for given that the Ministry has had little or no role to play in marshalling the facts together for the purposes of the Motion which has been done by Mr. Smith.

An amicus brief is what it is and does not extend beyond what is stated there.

In the circumstances, I find MoFA’s stance entirely unreasonable and not well- thought.”