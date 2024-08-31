Indus Motor lauded at International EHS Awards

KARACHI - The Professionals Network (TPN) honored Indus Motor Company (IMC) with awards in multiple categories, for its continued commitment and exceptional contribution to the global goals, at the 10th International Environment, Health and Safety Summit and Awards 2024. The awards were presented by Anjum Nisar, Sr Vice President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, to IMC’s Asad Abdullah, Head Corporate Communications & CSR.

A total 89 companies competed in 23 award categories with 63 winning a total of 78 awards. One of the five companies winning multiple trophies, IMC led in categories for “Plant Integrity”, “Transport Safety” and “Emissions Control Technologies”. Chief Executive IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, sharing his thoughts, said “This is a great way to start the new financial year and what better platform to exhibit our efforts than The Professionals Network. For us at Toyota, safety takes precedence over everything else, be it at the factory, on the roads or advocating for a safer environment. This safety culture is not just limited to us rather, transcends to our complete value chain comprising suppliers and dealers. Adding to it, under our social responsibility program, Concern Beyond Cars, since 2021 we rolled-out the Toyota 5S Program to benefit a wider audience outside the realm of IMC.”

Toyota is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and earlier this year introduced the first Make in Pakistan hybrid electric, the Corolla Cross, with the highest-ever localized content. Under the umbrella of the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, IMC remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental sustainability. The company has implemented various initiatives, including the installation of water treatment plants, solid waste treatment, and disposal management systems, as well as the a 6.6MW solar photo voltaic plant, the largest one in Pakistan by an automobile company. IMC firmly believes that every small initiative has the potential to create a ripple effect and make a lasting impact on society.