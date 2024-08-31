Islamabad police arrested 4279 criminals during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad police have arrested 4,279 absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crime during the ongoing year, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.

During the crackdown, the Islamabad police teams have arrested 4,279 absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crime during the ongoing year. IG Islamabad said that Islamabad Police are taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.