Jam Kamal emphasises need for strategic reforms to lift engineering industry

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Khan Friday held a virtual meeting with representatives of the Sectoral Council for Engineering, emphasising the need for strategic reforms to elevate Pakistan’s engineering industry to a level that can compete globally.

Khan highlighted the rapid pace of technological advancements worldwide, noting the shift towards robotic machines, and underscored the government’s readiness to provide financial support to guide the industry onto the right path. During the meeting, Minister asked a comprehensive proposal from the council, detailing the current global standings in the engineering sector, Pakistan’s position, and a roadmap to make this industry a leading force in the country. The minister assured the council that their recommendations would be thoroughly deliberated at the highest levels, with practical steps taken to implement them.

The chairman of the council expressed appreciation for the minister’s vision and commitment to revamping and restructuring the council, highlighting his support for the business community. The chairman also presented the challenges faced by the industry, including tariff issues, and outlined key recommendations for improvement.

Council members emphasized the need for competitive energy rates and tariffs to match regional standards and boost exports. Minister acknowledged that branding and publicity, both locally and internationally, are crucial for enhancing trade. Jam pointed out that trade officers in various countries could play a vital role in this regard, and mentioned that the Ministry of Commerce is actively working to elevate Pakistan’s trade branding. Speaking about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the trade sector at all levels.

He said govt planned to establish warehouses and business centers in various countries, starting with Saudi Arabia, to facilitate the Pakistani business community. Addressing concerns about recent budgetary issues, the minister assured the council that the government is working to resolve any challenges the business community faced due to tariff adjustments. He clarified that these issues arose from the budget being rushed, but efforts are underway to revisit and correct them. The council also called for a long-term policy to provide stability and growth for the sector, which Minister pledged to consider in the government’s ongoing reform efforts.