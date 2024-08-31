Kaghan’s monsoon majesty: Tourists revel in scenic splendor amid horse-riding, boating around Saiful Malook lake

KAGHAN - The mesmerizing monsoon in Kaghan Valley, with its blend of moderate to erratic rainfall and occasional sunshine burst, have attracted influx of tourists on an eve of weakened, enjoying free boating and horse-riding around the fairy-tale allure of Saiful Malook lake. Amid monsoon magic, the landscape is alive with seasonal flowers, towering chirpine trees, and the soothing sounds of chirping birds besides cascading waterfalls originating from Malaka Parbat’s mountains to majestic Saiful Malook, taking tourists into a lap of serenity and tranquil charm. This picturesque setting provides a serene escape for visitors, who are eager to experience the valley’s stunning natural beauty, lakes and birds chanting lush green valleys before the summer season ends in KP. Fayaz Khan, a tourist from Nowshera said that before schools reopen in KP next week, “I came with my family to enjoy what might be the last monsoon majesty at my dream tourist destination of Kaghan. “The beauty of Naran valley, our first stop, was incredible. We enjoyed the mouthwatering brown trout on Friday morning, water rafting at Kunhar river and have now reached Kaghan for a night’s stay. Tomorrow, we plan to explore the scenic Saiful Malook, Anso and Daudpath Lakes before returning back to our hometown on Sunday.” Ali Abbasi, a horse rider was overjoyed after earning maximum capital in monsoon season, adding he earns Rs3000 a day as tourists demands of riding between Kaghan-Saiful Malook lake have increased manifold.

Similarly, Usman Gujar was also over the moon after his boats started roaring business to help tourists to explore Saiful Malook lake—known for Persian Prince Saiful Malook and fairy princes Badre Jamala. “ Since morning, I provided services to about 200 tourists and hoped this weekend will bring more economic lurals for him due to the influx of tourists arriving at Saiful Malook. The famous lake spanes on 1.06 square miles with a depth of 113 feet and sitting at an elevation of 3,224 meters above sea level. Revered as a lake of legends and princes, Saiful Malook is enveloped by the serene mountains of Malika Parbat in upper Kaghan, offering a peaceful retreat to tourists from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Named after the Persian Prince Saiful Malook, the lake attracts both international and local tourists, particularly during the summer when its pleasant climate and cascading waterfalls from nearby glaciers add to its allure.

The lake is immortalized in Sufi poet Mian Muhammad Bakhsh’s epic, “Fairytale of Saiful Malook,” which recounts the prince Saiful Malook quest for the fairy princess Badriul Jamala, a journey marked by enchanting stories and unfulfilled longing amid piping dreams. Though Pakistan is blessed with numerous stunning lakes like Ansoo, Lalusar, Dudipastar, and Sheosar, Saiful Malook stands out for its unique blend of fairytales, striking beauty, and pristine waters.

Dr Naeem Khan, former Chairman Economics Department, University of Peshawar told APP that our northern areas especially Hazara and Malakand divisions were most suited for adventure and ecotourism and Govt’s patrong towards this sector’s uplift can bring economic lurals. He said in 2017 tourism had contributed only $8.8 billion, or 2.9% of GDP, a stark contrast to the $15 billion, or 5.7% of GDP, in 2019, adding the COVID-19 pandemic and security issues have exacerbated these challenges, with a notable decline in tourism revenue and employment in Pakistan. Emphasizing the importance of embracing digital innovations, such as virtual tours and social media campaigns, he advocated for hiring digital professionals and utilizing platforms like GPS and artificial intelligence to promote Pakistan’s diverse tourism offerings. Developing attractions like a chairlift between Naran and Saiful Malook could generate significant revenue and enhance the socio-economic conditions of people of the region.

However, challenges remain, including environmental concerns. Efforts to improve waste management and enhance facilities are crucial for preserving the natural beauty of Saiful Malook and other lakes of Pakistan. Increased litter bins, sanitary workers, and improved parking facilities are among the necessary measures to maintain the lake’s allure.

Asif Ali, a photographer, was delighted to see the quick capital after the increase of tourists at Naran-Kaghan especially at Saiful Malook.“I have been associated with the photography profession for the last 12 years. I am amazed to see tourists influx during this monsoon season at Naran-Kaghan,” he said, adding last year he earned Rs2000 per day against Rs 3000 to 4000 this monsoon season.” KP Wildlife Department, which oversees Saiful Malook and Lulusar lakes as national parks, is working to ensure sustainable protection and improved tourist facilities and declared Saiful Malook lake as protected National Park.

Tasfeen Haider, Director General, KP Culture and Tourism Authority said that the facility of chair-lift would soon be established for tourists between Naran-Saiful Malook lake. He said that the site of the chair lift has been selected, it would be established with public-private partnership for which orders regarding completion of paper work were issued.

The DG said KP continued to enhance its digital presence and infrastructure and Naran-Kaghan-Saiful Malook Lake is the nation’s rich natural and cultural heritage, which would help attract millions of visitors from within and around the globe every year.