Kisan card initiative makes easier access to agri inputs for farmers

LAHORE - Punjab Board of Revenue Senior Member Nabeel Javed said on Friday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative had made it easier for farmers to get seeds, fertilizers and sprays. He presided over the meeting with regard to Punjab CM at Punjab Board of Revenue here.

He said that farmers would be able to improve produce of their crops through getting interest free loans through . He further said that from all over the province 760,000 farmers had given application for and out of which the data verification of 395,226 farmers had been completed. Nabeel Javed said that Punjab Land Record Authority, Punjab Information Technology Board, Bank of Punjab and Agriculture department had prepared a comprehensive policy under which maximum farmers of Punjab would be able to get .

The Punjab government was working on various projects to strengthen agriculture sector, he added. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf, Punjab Land Record Authority DG were also present.