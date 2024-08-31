Saturday, August 31, 2024
KKKUK Syndicate discusses teaching, admin matters

August 31, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Regional, Peshawar

Karak   -  The 34th Syndicate meeting of Khushhal Khan Khattak University, Karak, was held on Friday, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Naseer-ud-Din. The meeting addressed various decisions regarding the teaching and administrative matters of the university.

Attendees included representatives from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, such as Prof Dr Jahanzeb, along with KKKUK Registrar Dr Ghani-ur-Rahman, Treasurer Ismail Khan, Director P&D Muhammad Rashid, Director QEC Dr Anwar, Deputy Director Audit Farid Jalal, HOD Computer Science and Bioinformatics Dr Inam-ul-Haq, Lecturer Computer Science Dr Shad Muhammad, and several deputy secretaries from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment, Finance, and Higher Education Departments, as well as Principal GPGC Karak Ajmal Khan.

Dr Rahman presented the meeting’s agenda, and the participants provided their insights.

Divisional Grievances Redressal Committee reviews transfer cases of teachers

 They expressed appreciation for the smooth management of the university’s affairs and praised the VC for his role in developing detailed rules and regulations that could benefit other universities as well.

The Syndicate made important decisions on various teaching and administrative matters, forming committees in some cases to ensure alignment with university regulations.

In his address, VC Prof Dr Naseer thanked the members for their confidence in his leadership and reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the university’s issues without discrimination. He emphasized that all efforts would be focused on the betterment of the university, setting aside personal preferences.

