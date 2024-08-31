KP cabinet approves increase in oil, gas royalties

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formally approved the enhancement of oil and gas royalties from 10% to 15% for the oil and gas-producing districts, fulfilling a commitment made in a public Jalsa at Jail Chowk ground in July 2018. The decision was approved by the provincial cabinet, addressing a long-awaited issue.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Maj (R) Sajjad Barkwal congratulated the people of Karak on behalf of the provincial government. The residents of Kohat Division expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and appreciated the initiative. The increase in oil and gas royalties is expected to usher in a new chapter of development in the backward districts, providing various facilities and creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

The Chief Minister also congratulated all residents of Kohat Division and urged for the full utilization of the increased royalties to benefit the people on a large scale. Residents of Karak and other areas in Kohat Division have expressed their thanks to the Chief Minister, stating that the increase has won the hearts of the people.